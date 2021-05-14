Richland County Coroner releases identity of man shot and killed at the Capri Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the identity of man who was shot and killed at the Capri Apartments Tuesday night. The coroner says 23-year-old Reaqwon M. Garrick, of Columbia, died because of the shooting.

The Columbia Police Department says that no charges will be filed in the Tuesday night shooting, as their investigation led them to determine that the shooting fell under self-defense.

Authorities say Garrick was an armed aggressor. Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, police say he arrived at the apartments unannounced, armed and began to assault a male. Officials say the male’s brother pushed his brother off into safety and shot Garrick.

Authorities say the two males called 911 immediately after the shooting, and they have been cooperating with police while they conduct their investigation.