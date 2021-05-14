SC for Ed planning “Enough is Enough” protest Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed is planning to hold a “Enough is Enough” protest on Monday. This comes after Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order lifting mask mandates in schools, but SC for Ed says the point of the protest is not simply about masks. A post on the group’s Facebook page reads, in part “the point is that was the last straw in a year where we’ve been treated horribly, and if we don’t stand up and say you have to make changes or you won’t have any teachers left.”

The protest is goes from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at locations near the Statehouse, the State Department of Education and the Governor’s Mansion.

The governor’s executive order gives parents the option to allow their kids to not wear masks in schools. SC for Ed says the decision to end the statewide school mask mandate is the last in a long line of abuses against school staff.

Officials encourage you to wear your mask.