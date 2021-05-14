SCHP looking for driver of car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that killed a man riding a bike. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker  says 59-year-old Patrick Drake was riding his bicycle along Charles Jackson Street when it appears he was struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

Charles Jackson Street Mustang

Mustang example
Courtesy: SCHP

Authorities say they think the person involved was driving a burgundy or dark red Ford Mustang between the 2009-2014 model years. Officials say it is possible that the car has an aftermarket “Raptor”grill as pictured below.

Charles Jackson Street Grill

Aftermarket “Raptor” grill example
Courtesy: SCHP

Officials say the suspect vehicle left the scene, headed North on Charles Jackson Street towards US-521 and the Dalzell Grocery/Market. Investigators say the vehicle may have damage to the front end.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, Sumter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts