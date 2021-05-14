SCHP looking for driver of car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that killed a man riding a bike. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 59-year-old Patrick Drake was riding his bicycle along Charles Jackson Street when it appears he was struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say they think the person involved was driving a burgundy or dark red Ford Mustang between the 2009-2014 model years. Officials say it is possible that the car has an aftermarket “Raptor”grill as pictured below.

Officials say the suspect vehicle left the scene, headed North on Charles Jackson Street towards US-521 and the Dalzell Grocery/Market. Investigators say the vehicle may have damage to the front end.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.