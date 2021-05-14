Two years later, Lexington County deputies still looking for answers in the shooting death of an eight-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday will mark two years since eight-year-old Mason Hanahan was shot and killed during a home invasion in Lexington County. Deputies say they are still searching for a suspect in the shooting they say was orchestrated by Linda Monette, who was at the home at the time. She is facing murder charges in connection with the case.

Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect in the incident. You are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information in the case.