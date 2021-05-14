WCPD: Murder suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Luke Street last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– West Columbia Police have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting last week. 37-year-old Corey Jones is charged with multiple crimes, including murder, for the shooting on Luke Street on May 6.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Harkeem Akins died from his injuries, and Jones was named a person of interest. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Officials say Jones was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by certain persons unlawful.

If you have any further information about this case, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.