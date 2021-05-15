Gas stations slowly refuel as prices continue to rise

Officials say it will be a few days before gas is flowing normally

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Colonial Pipeline is trying to push out gas to stations across the Southeast and hopes to get all fuel the flow smoothly again.

Meanwhile, the stations here in South Carolina that do have gas have prices that do not appear slowing down.

According to AAA, drivers in the Midlands are paying $2.86 a gallon. According to the website Gasbuddy, 49 percent of statiobs in the state arebstill without gas.

And as of Friday night more that half of the fueling stations in Columbia had gas.