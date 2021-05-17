CDC guidance says schools should keeping using masks through the end of the school year

CNN– Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to say schools should keep using masks until the end of the school year. The agency released updated guidance on Saturday. It says the reason is all students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the academic year.

Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

You can see the CDC’s full recommendations on their website.