Coroner releases ID of Colony Apartments shooting victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the victim of a fatal shooting that took place this weekend at the Colony Apartments. The coroner says 37-year-old Althego B. Glenn died as a result of the shooting.

The Columbia Police Department says the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday, and another individual was injured during the shooting.