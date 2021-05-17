UPDATE: I-77 North back open after an overturned trailer blocked traffic at mile marker 10
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– I-77 North is back up and running with all lanes open, after an overturned tractor trailer blocked the highway at mile marker 10 Monday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer was traveling northbound when it went off the roadway and hit a guard rail. Officials say the tractor trailer then overturned into the roadway where it was struck by two passing vehicles.
Officials say no one was hurt.