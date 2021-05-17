UPDATE: I-77 North back open after an overturned trailer blocked traffic at mile marker 10

Overturned tractor trailer on I-77 North Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– I-77 North is back up and running with all lanes open, after an overturned tractor trailer blocked the highway at mile marker 10 Monday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer was traveling northbound when it went off the roadway and hit a guard rail. Officials say the tractor trailer then overturned into the roadway where it was struck by two passing vehicles.

🚨Richland🚨I77 north is blocked at the 10mm due to an overturned tractor trailer! Find alternate route and expect delays while troopers work to clear the interstate! pic.twitter.com/MIi3WzulGj — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 17, 2021

Officials say no one was hurt.