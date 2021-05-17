Solicitor’s Office to review case of inmate death at a Charleston County jail

CNN– The Charleston County Sheriff is apologizing to the family of Jamal Sutherland for his death in jail. He died at a detention center in North Charleston on January 5. Footage released last week shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing him multiple times. It came after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bail hearing.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano was elected in November and began her duties on the day of the incident. The two deputies involved in Sutherland’s death were initially suspended for 30 days and are now on desk duty.

The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is reviewing the case and will decide whether anyone will be criminally charged.