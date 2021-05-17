Support the Irmo Outreach Committee on Food Truck Friday May 28

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can grab your appetite and head to Irmo next weekend for Food Truck Friday. The Irmo Outreach Committee is hosting the event on May 28 at the Irmo Town Park from 6-9 p.m.

There will be local food vendors and artists. Organizers say proceeds will go towards the Irmo Outreach Committee, a group of volunteer workers who help with community improvement projects.

Vendors interested in participating in the event should visit https://www.irmooutreach.org/events. Vendor spaces are available for a $20 fee.

Those who wish to volunteer should visit https://www.irmooutreach.org/volunteer.