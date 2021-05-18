Hospitality, Tourism virtual hiring event held Thursday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are in the market for a job in the hospitality or tourism industry you’re in luck. The South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association is teaming up with SC Works for a virtual hiring event Thursday May 20, 2021.

As of Tuesday, more than 150 employers were registered to take part in the event as they hope to snag new hires for open part-time and full-time positions. The event will be open to the public and run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where job seekers will be able to meet with employers through your own virtual booth.

Interviews will be available after you register for the event based on where you live and where you are willing to work. Organizers suggest those who plan to participate do a ‘tech check’ prior to Thursdays event so you don’t run into snags the day of. Also, make sure you have your updated resume uploaded to your device, after you’ve registered you’ll be able to load the document for hiring representatives to review during your virtual chat.

You can register for the event by clicking on the link provided HERE

If you are unsure of how the process will work you can Watch This YouTube Video that will help you become more familiar with the the large scale hiring event.