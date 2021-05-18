Kershaw Co. deputies say popular scam is making the rounds

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the look out for scammers that are trying to scare people into forking over money in a scam authorities say is once again making the rounds.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says thieves have found a way to use the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office phone number (803-425-1512) that will appear on your caller I.D. and while using the names of individuals within the department and even speaking with a southern drawl to dupe the person on the other end of the phone to believe the call in authentic.

KCSO says the caller claims they have a warrant out for your arrest if you don’t pay them online using Bitcoin, and Green DOT cards. Authorities say they are very convincing and will try to keep you on the phone until a payment is made. According to officials, the callers are so intent on getting your money, they will sometimes stay on the phone with people for hours haggling for a payment.