Kershaw Co. deputies say popular scam is making the rounds

The KCSO says they never call to ask you to pay anything over the phone or online
Rochelle Dean,

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the look out for scammers that are trying to scare people into forking over money in a scam authorities say is once again making the rounds.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says thieves have found a way to use the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office phone number (803-425-1512) that will appear on your caller I.D. and while using the names of individuals within the department and even speaking with a southern drawl to dupe the person on the other end of the phone to believe the call in authentic.

KCSO says the caller claims they have a warrant out for your arrest if you don’t pay them online using Bitcoin, and Green DOT cards. Authorities say they are very convincing and will try to keep  you on the phone until a payment is made. According to officials, the callers are so intent on getting your money, they will sometimes stay on the phone with people for hours haggling for a payment.

Deputies say they will never ask you to pay for anything online or over the phone and reminds citizens that courts collect money for fines, not the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a safe bet is to go with your instinct. If you feel like you are being scammed, they say there is a good chance that you probably are.
If you think you have been the victim of a scam you can contact officials by calling them at 803-425-1512 or stop by their office.
