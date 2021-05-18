LCSD looking for wanted man recently seen in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking a man wanted on multiple charges which include burglary, grand larceny and disabling a GPS monitor. Deputies say they are looking for Jerry William Hall Jr., aka JJ Hall.

Authorities say Hall’s last known address was on Ben Franklin Road, and he was last seen on Goose Platter Road in Aiken County. Authorities also say Hall is known to hang out at the Hillview Truck Stop and MJ’s Country Store.

If you know where Hall is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com.