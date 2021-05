West Columbia PD seeking information about suspects who broke into a concession stand at a park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of breaking into a concession stand at W. Wilson Howard Park on Cougar Drive on May 5. Investigators say food, cash and electronics were stolen.



If you know who the individuals in the video above are or have any information about this incident, call 803-794-0721.