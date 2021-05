City of Myrtle Beach passes new rules for the beach this summer

CNN– The City of Myrtle Beach passed some new beach rules for everyone this summer. Under the new rules, it is now illegal to dig a hole deeper than two feet on the beach, and no holes can be left unfilled. In addition, metal shovels will not be allowed for digging at the beach.

City leaders also say children’s tents must only be four feet wide, three feet deep and three feet high.