House to vote on creating commission to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol

CNN– In Washington, the House is taking up a vote on creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chair of the House Rules Committee Representative Jim McGovern says it should be an easy vote, but some Republicans are pushing back. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is insisting that the panel also investigates other groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, who drafted the proposal, rejected that approach. GOP Whip Steve Scalise is recommending a “no” vote, and Senator Ron Johnson says he’ll also vote “no.”

The bill can pass the House with only Democratic support, but it needs 10 Republicans to pass in the Senate.