New York AG opening criminal investigation into Trump Organization

CNN– The Trump Organization is now facing a criminal investigation. The New York attorney general says her office is investigating former President Donald Trump’s businesses for potential criminal wrongdoing. A spokesperson says she’s joining the Manhattan district attorney’s probe.

The issue is whether the Trump Organization used misleading information to get loans and tax benefits. The former president has called the attorney general’s investigation “politically motivated.”

