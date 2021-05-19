Richland Library holding online event exploring Asian food and culture in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library says they’re looking to cultivate a conversation with local business owners, influencers and scholars over their “Food Brings Us Together: Asian American Experiences in Columbia” event. The online event is from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24.

Panelists for this event include Sunshine Cobb of Kao Thai Cuisine, Shigeharu Kobayashi of Camon Japanese Restaurant and Dr. Seulghee Lee, UofSC Assistant Professor of African American Studies and English.

It is free and open to the public, but you’re still asked to register for the event. To register for the event, visit the Richland Library’s website.