SC woman accused of trying to drown children in a pond in Darlington appears in court

ABC TEAM (WPDE)– A woman accused of leaving children in a vehicle in a pond Monday appeared in court Wednesday morning. According to the detention center, a judge set Laura Ann Breault’s bond at $81,000 on all charges.

Deputies say she dragged the children into a pond in Darlington with the intent of killing them and herself. When deputies arrived, the children had not been injured.