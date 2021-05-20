Clemson to play in 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Clemson University men’s basketball will play in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The tournament will feature 12 games across three days and will be televised by one of the ESPN family of networks. Games will take place on Nov. 18, 19 and 21. Clemson joins Boise State, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia.

This will be Clemson’s fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic. Clemson has a 7-2 record overall, including a championship in November of 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017.