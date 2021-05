Lexington Medical Center giving out vaccines at two parks in Cayce on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Health leaders are working to make the vaccine more accessible to communities this weekend. Saturday, Lexington Medical Center will administer the Pfizer vaccine at two parks in Cayce. You can get your shot from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Concord Park neighborhood or from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Burnette Park on Lee Street.

Walk-ins are welcome.