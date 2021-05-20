SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of May 9 – 15, there were 2,545 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s a decrease of 543 initial claims filed from the previous week of May 2 – 8, where 3,088 claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Greenville had the highest number of claims in the state with 246.

According to the department, since March 15, 2020, 894,745 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $6.1 billion since March 15 of last year in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

Lost Wages Assistance program

Governor Henry McMaster has said that he wants to end federal programs that give extra cash to unemployed workers amid the pandemic starting June 30th.

After June 30th, unemployed workers will lose an extra weekly $300 that was scheduled to run through early September.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, which is a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening.