Sumter County Coroner releases ID of passenger who died as a result of a weekend vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified another victim of a fatal collision on Saturday. Authorities say 30-year-old Dustin Porter died from his injuries on Wednesday, after the wreck on U.S. Highway 378 East.

According to investigators, around 5 a.m. Porter was the passenger in a Dodge Challenger when the driver, 34-year-old Brian Hough II ,left the road and hit multiple trees before crashing in a ditch. Highway Patrol says Hough died on scene. Both victims were wearing their seat belts.