COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to freshen up your home and garden, the State Fairgrounds is the place to be this weekend! The 55th Annual Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show kicked off Friday at 11 a.m.

Home improvement exhibits will be set up indoors and outdoors. Admission is free, but parking is $5 per vehicle. The show runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.