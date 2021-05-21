Driver ejected and killed after a crash on I-95 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash on I-95 Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on I-95 South at mile marker 94 around 7:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2008 Dodge Ram truck went off into the median, hit a guard rail and overturned several times.

Officials say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as this incident remains under investigation.