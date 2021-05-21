Lexington County officials dedicate roads in honor of fallen firefighters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, Lexington County officials dedicated two roads in honor of two fallen firefighters. During a ceremony Friday morning, firefighters dedicated a portion of Two Notch Road in Lexington from Longs Pond Road to Smith Pond Road in memory of Jeffery Chavis. Chavis died after being injured while responding to a house fire in 2001.

His mother says he would be honored by the designation.

Friday afternoon, a portion of Fairview Road in Leesville was dedicated in honor of Paul Quattlebaum who died while responding to an accident in 2019.