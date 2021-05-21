Manhunt for murder suspect enters day 4

Authorities say the suspect, 27 year old Tyler Terry has been linked to three murders

Chester,SC (WCCB) — The search for a murder suspecr in the upstate is now entering its fourth day.

Investigators say they have linked 27 year old Tyler Terry to a killing in York County and two other Chester County shooting deaths in Missouri.

Alexandra Elich with our sister station WCCB is in Chester County and brings us this report as nearly 100 officers continue their massive manhunt for the suspect they believe is responsible for the multi state killings.