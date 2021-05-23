Search continues for murder suspect, Chester Co. deputies ‘confident Terry is within our perimeter’

CHESTER CO. S.C. (WCCB): The manhunt is intensifying in South Carolina Sunday evening, as law enforcement officers feel they are closing in on murder suspect Tyler Terry.

Terry along with his girlfriend Adrienne Simpson are described as a modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde.” Simpson was arrested when the car she was traveling in with Terry crashed after a high-speed chase with Chester County deputies.

The 27-year-old Terry got away and is believed to be armed and dangerous and was last seen Sunday afternoon in a wooded area near Highway 9. Chester County deputies Sunday evening say they are continuing their search off of Highway 9 and Richburg Road. Both roads are shut down. Officials say there are tracking teams in pursuit while other teams are forming a perimeter in an attempt to find Terry and force him out.

“We are confident Terry is within our perimeter. In the past few hours, our perimeter has become thicker and is layered,” said Chester County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet Sunday.

Deputies are warning residents to avoid the search area for their own safety. terry is wanted for a long list of crimes from missouri to south carolina, including 4 murders.