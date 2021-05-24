CDC investigating rare cases of heart inflammation in teens vaccinated against COVID-19

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is called myocarditis, a rare disorder reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.