Chester County Sheriff speaks after manhunt for murder suspect comes to a close

1/5 IMG 60281 (1) Tyler Terry Courtesy: Chester County Sheriff's Office

ABC TEAM (WSOC)– Authorities in Chester County arrested a fugitive Monday morning who had been on the run for nearly a week. 26-year-old Tyler Terry was wanted for four murders in multiple states. Police encountered him last Sunday, when he led officials on a 30 mile chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Officers captured Adrienne Simpson when the car crashed, but Terry escaped on foot into nearby woods.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says no one was injured during Terry’s capture.

Terry is accused in a long list of crimes from Missouri to South Carolina.