Free boat inspections offered by DNR at several Midlands locations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Memorial Day is right around the corner. It’s a time for enjoying the unofficial start of summer and for many of you that means hitting the water. Before you do, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering courtesy boat inspections at various boat landings to make sure you can be safe and enjoy your holiday weekend at the same time.

The agency says tickets will not be written for violations, instead boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they hit the water for Memorial Day weekend. Below is a list of public boat landings here in the Midlands where you can find those free inspections.

SC-DNR Boat Inspection Locations