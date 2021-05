Lexington PD offering free box fans to help keep families cool this summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is offering free box-style fans to help keep the community cool in the hot months to come. “Operation: Cool Down” is a program that has ran for over twelve years, and typically helps around 100 families per year.

With it getting hotter this week, we want to remind everyone in the @TownLexingtonSC about 'Operation Cool Down' and to stop by the Lexington Police Department if you're in need of a box fan to beat the heat. pic.twitter.com/0xeG9j6SDv — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 24, 2021

If you would like a fan, go to the Lexington Police Department on 111 Maiden Lane on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.