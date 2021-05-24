United States reaches a milestone in the pandemic

Half of U.S. states have at least 50% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(CNN) — After more than a year coping with the loss of loved ones, and shuttering businesses the United States is now reaching a milestone in the pandemic. Half of states have fully vaccinated at least 50 percent of their adults.

As Isabel Rosales reports, this progress translates to easing mask mandates, packed sporting events, and restaurants as they get closer to enjoying full capacity.