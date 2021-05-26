Mount Pleasant PD searching for missing teen who may be in the Columbia area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old they say might be in the Columbia area. Officials say 16-year-old Marilin Aguilar Villalabos was last seen leaving a Blue Water gas station in the Charleston area on May 21. Officials say she was seen in a blue Honda Accord.

Authorities say she may be in the Columbia area.

Officials say Villalabos has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or know where she may be, call Detective Clark at 854-202-1960 or send an email to kclark@@tompsc.com.