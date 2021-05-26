One killed in dirt bike crash on Williams Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened around 6:40 p.m. at Williams Circle near Courtney Drive.

According to investigators, the rider of a mini dirt bike travelled off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox and a tree.

Authorities say the rider wore a helmet and was taken to the emergency room, where the victim later died.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.