One killed in dirt bike crash on Williams Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash on Tuesday.
Troopers say it happened around 6:40 p.m. at Williams Circle near Courtney Drive.
According to investigators, the rider of a mini dirt bike travelled off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox and a tree.
Authorities say the rider wore a helmet and was taken to the emergency room, where the victim later died.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.