S.C. Attorney General: Gas prices are not the result of pipeline

A.G. says the disruption on gas market due to the Colonial pipeline has expired

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina’s Attorney General says the prices you see at the pump are not related to the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline a few weeks ago.

Wednesday Alan Wilson says the disruption in the gas market he first declared back on May 11, 2021 has now expired. Wilson says drivers should keep in mind price hikes from here on out are normal summer increases.

According to gasbuddy.com the national average is abut $3 dollar per gallon, here in the Midlands we’re spending an average of $2.82 a gallon.