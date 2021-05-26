Sumter PD: Woman facing reckless homicide charge in death of boyfriend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says a woman has been charged with reckless homicide after an autopsy showed her boyfriend died due to injuries sustained when he was hit by a car. Police 54-year-old Janie Delores Jones was originally charged with assault and battery third degree, but the charge was upgraded following the autopsy of 69-year-old John Elva Tisdale.

Around 6 p.m. on May 13, investigators say Tisdale was trying to prevent Jones from driving while impaired from a home on School Street when he was struck. Authorities Jones was driving Tisdale’s minivan when a passerby detained her. Police say Tisdale was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey before moving to a hospital in Richland County where he died on May 18.

According to police, Jones was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on May 13.

The investigation is ongoing.