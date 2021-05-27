CA Johnson introduces Scotty Dean as new head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday afternoon the CA Johnson Green Hornets introduced Scotty Dean as their third head football coach in the last three seasons.

He’s confident the next head coach won’t be coming around for quite a while.

“Most kids want to be around people that show them the right way of doing things,” Dean said. “And that change that happens year-in and year-out, it makes you lose trust. I just plan on being here, I don’t plan on jumping ship too early. I think we could have a lot of success here.”

Dean is no stranger to coaching winning football teams in the state of South Carolina. He served as an assistant coach at Camden for seven years shortly after the Bulldogs won the state championship in 2001.

He then spent the next 13 years as an assistant at Fairfield Central, helping the Griffins to Upper State championships in 2012 and 2013. He served as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2020 while also leading the baseball team’s head coach.

When Walt Wilson left CA Johnson to take the helm at Richland Northast, Dean knew it was the right time to make the jump into head coaching, and the Green Hornets were the right fit for him to make that jump.

“I’ve been watching these guys and watching the program grow,” Dean said. “And watching the type of athletes… I felt like I could be successful here and I felt like I could help them be successful here.”

Dean played for the Wofford Terriers in the late 1990s and early 2000s before taking his first coaching job at Camden.

Last season, the Green Hornets posted their first winning record (4-3) since 2009 before ultimately falling in the first round of the state playoffs to Southside Christian.