COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new piece of artwork unveiled Thursday commemorates the desegregation of Columbia’s schools. Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city leaders were on site to dedicate a mural titled “The Pursuit of Education, Rosewood Elementary, and School Desegregation.” The mural honors the students who first attended what were previously all white schools back in 1964.

The mural was painted by Columbia native McClellan Douglas.