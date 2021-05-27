Saluda County deputies announce arrest made in connection with an April utility trailer theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a utility trailer from a property on Price’s Bridge Road on April 23. Deputies say they arrested Charles Edward Way for burglary and larceny.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed a man driving up to the property. Authorities say Way entered a building on the property and stole a trailer.

Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price says “Thanks to the support and tips from our citizens, the Sheriff’s Office was able to gather sufficient evidence to charge and arrest Mr. Way”.

