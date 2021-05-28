Dominion reopening area of Lake Murray Park for visitors next month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is some good news if you plan on hitting the lake this summer. Dominion Energy announced it will reopen its Lake Murray Park and Beach next month. The park will be open to visitors starting June 7, and will remain open through Labor Day.

“We know how much people love the lake, and we are pleased to now make the lake more accessible while still following guidance from the CDC and other health experts,” said Iris Griffin, Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Power Generation.

Parking at Lake Murray is $5 per car.