Pam Tebow, mother of Tim Tebow, delivers commencement address for the Ben Lippen School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– While her son is suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars this summer, Pam Tebow was here in the Midlands. She is the mother of Tim Tebow.

Mrs. Tebow delivered the commencement address for the Ben Lippen School Friday morning at Shandon Baptist Church. The Heisman Trophy winner and former Columbia Firefly’s mother had words of encouragement for the class of 2021.

Pam Tebow is also a published author.