SCHP: One person dead after single vehicle collision on US 301 in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one individual died as a result of a single vehicle collision on US 301 in Orangeburg County. Authorities say the collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, the individual was driving a 2006 Cadillac northbound on the highway, near Landsdowne Road, when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck and embankment, overturned and came to rest in the southbound lane of US 301. Authorities say the driver was pronounced deceased.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was wearing a seat belt.