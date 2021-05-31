AMC, Regal and Cinemark no longers requiring masks for vaccinated moviegoers

CNN– Some major theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements. AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers no longer have to wear a mask inside their theaters.

The cinema chains point to latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in making the changes, but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances. Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.