Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery

By Calvin Woodward

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP)– President Joe Biden has laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery to honor America’s war dead on Memorial Day, and he extolled their sacrifices for the pursuit of democracy. The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In an address, he called on Americans to remember that the country was built on the idea of liberty and opportunity for all. He said, “All those we honor today gave their lives for the country, but they live forever in our hearts.”