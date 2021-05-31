Clemson’s Turk Pettit wins National Championship

Clemson’s Turk Pettit won the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Individual National Championship by one stroke over Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin (-6) at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Monday. Pettit, a senior from Auburn, Ala., shot 7-under in the four rounds with scores of 68-67-68-70 on the weekend, and joined Charles Warren (1997) as individual National Champions in Men’s Golf.

Head Coach Larry Penley was with Pettit throughout the day, the final round of his 38 seasons as Clemson’s Head Golf Coach.

Clemson finished tied for 13th as a team, and did not advance to match play after shooting +20 on the final day of stroke play.