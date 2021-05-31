Wreath laying ceremony at Ft. Jackson to honor fallen service members

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO): For Memorial Day Monday, soldiers, veterans, and their families at Fort Jackson joined together to pay tribute to fallen service members in a wreath laying ceremony.

Red, white, and blue flying high over Centennial Park at Fort Jackson Monday, along with a wreath laying, and a 21 gun salute- a reminder of those men and women in uniform who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

jim fisher, u.s. army vietnam veteran: “Today is the day that I remember my fellow comrades that I served with in Vietnam especially. Especially those that have not made it back home,” said U.S. Army veteran Jim Fisher.

For Fisher, Memorial Day brings back a lot of memories.

“I had one who died in my arms, a good friend of mine. They have given us sacrifice for that flag up there, standing above us waving so proudly. I am proud to say that I am an American.”

On a day that brings out both sadness and pride for our country, our local heroes hope South Carolinians remember what the day is truly all about.

U.S. Army veteran William Campbell says people tend to forget. “This is not just a day for hamburgers and hot dogs and a day at the beach. It’s a time to reflect and thank the people that could not be here for what we have.”

“A mindless celebration is not the purpose of this day. a mindful, joyful celebration. nothing against a good glass of beer. but remember that that beer comes to you with a price,” says Campbell’s wife of 50 years, Elfriede Campbell.

A special thank you was also given to the families who’ve sacrificed.

“We’re very thankful for them, and they relive this, they see it every single day, and this day just brings it to the front even more,” says Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Commander at Fort Jackson.

An emotional Elfriede recalls her granduncle’s final words as he served in WWI. “The last words he spoke before he fell was tell my mother. So to all the mothers who lose their children, they loved you, they love you to this day, and thank you mothers for being strong and carrying on. “