Blowfish grill Spartanburgers in 10 innings Tuesday night

In a battle between two Clemson pitchers, it was Lexington County’s that won.

Dutch Fork grad Ty Olenchuk, a Tigers freshman, faced off with Spartanburg’s Alex Edmunson Tuesday night, but it was Olenchuk’s Blowfish walking away with a 10-9 win in 10 innings.

The Blowfish are now on the road at Savannah Thursday.