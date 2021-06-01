Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines now being offered at Columbia Place Mall vaccination site

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the the Community Vaccination Center at the Columbia Place Mall will offer both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the shot from Pfizer. Officials say both vaccines will be offered beginning on Tuesday.

Officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those 18-years-old and up, while the Pfizer vaccine is available to everyone age 12 and older.

No appointment is needed at the Columbia Place Mall vaccination site which is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. This vaccination site will be open through June 9.

For more information about vaccines from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.